2020 MLB win totals for the 60-game season

With a plan now in place for the 2020 MLB season (finally), betting markets are beginning to repopulate. PointsBet’s World Series and pennant odds have remained live through the process, and on Wednesday afternoon, the sportsbook added win totals to its available bet options.
The agreed-upon regular season will consist of just 60 games — as opposed to the usual 162 — so these totals will look quite a bit different than they normally do. You’ll also notice that the range of totals won’t be as wide as usual, which makes sense given there won’t be as many games for the good teams to separate themselves from the bad.
2020 MLB Win Totals
Arizona Diamondbacks: 30.5
Atlanta Braves: 34.5
Baltimore Orioles: 20.5
Boston Red Sox: 32.5
Chicago Cubs: 32.5
Chicago White Sox: 31.5
Cincinnati Reds: 31.5
Cleveland Indians: 33.5
Colorado Rockies: 27.5
Detroit Tigers: 21.5
Houston Astros: 35.5
Kansas City Royals: 24.5
Los Angeles Angels: 31.5
Los Angeles Dodgers: 38.5
Miami Marlins: 24.5
Milwaukee Brewers: 31.5
Minnesota Twins: 34.5
New York Mets: 31.5
New York Yankees: 38.5
Oakland Athletics: 33.5
Philadelphia Phillies: 31.5
Pittsburgh Pirates: 25.5
San Diego Padres: 31.5
San Francisco Giants: 25.5
Seattle Mariners: 24.5
St. Louis Cardinals: 32.5
Tampa Bay Rays: 34.5
Texas Rangers: 29.5
Toronto Blue Jays: 26.5
Washington Nationals: 33.5
As you may have expected, the Yankees and Dodgers lead the way at 38.5 projected wins apiece — that .642 win percentage would equate to that of a 104-win season. The two are also heavy co-favorites to win the World Series at +375 apiece.
On the opposite side of things, the Orioles’ total 20.5 is the lowest in the league, and implies a projected win percentage of .342 (55 wins in a normal season).
Perhaps the most interesting takeaway, though, is the expected tightness of several division races. The NL Central is set to be the most hotly contested race, as four teams are listed within one win (31.5 to 32.5) of one another. Nearly as close should be the NL East, with the top four teams within a three-win range (31.5 to 34.5).
And in the American League, the Central’s top three are separated by three games, while the West’s are separated by four.
Be on the lookout for more betting analysis surrounding the MLB’s return, including which of these totals our experts think are worth wagers.
