Zerillo’s MLB betting preview: Longshots and sleepers to bet for the 2020 season

Given his strikeout rate, and high-leverage usage, Hader can rack up enough counting stats over 30 innings to make himself noticeable on the wins, saves, and strikeout leaderboards – and if he can post dominant ratios as he did in the first half of 2018 (1.50 ERA, 0.79 WHIP) or 2019 (2.25 ERA, 0.63 WHIP) while guiding the Brewers to a playoff spot, Hader can make the case that he impacted a higher percentage of games than any other pitcher this season.