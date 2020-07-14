xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
2020 Memorial odds: Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau the favorites; Tiger Woods opens at 25-1 in return

By Michael J. Leboff, The Action Network
Tribune Content Agency
Jul 14, 2020 10:12 AM

The biggest question on every golf bettor’s mind going to bed on Sunday night was, “Where would Tiger Woods open?”

The answer is +2500 (also written as 25-1, $10 bet wins $250).

Playing in his first tournament since the hiatus and in a strong field, Woods has the same odds as Hideki Matsuyama and the two of them are sandwiched in between Viktor Hovland (+2200) and Brooks Koepka (+2800).

You can expect Tiger, who was in the 16-1 range in his last start at The Genesis Invitational, to generate a ton of action at that number. Woods is almost always among the most popular bets whenever he plays and a 25-to-1 payout on the GOAT may be too hard for casual bettors to pass up.
Woods will no doubt be the story of the week, but there are plenty of other intriguing numbers on the board.

Last week’s winner, Collin Morikawa, has the seventh-lowest odds on the board at +2000. Morikawa, who famously has more wins than missed cuts in his young PGA TOUR career, was 33-1 heading into the Workday Charity Open which was held right here at Muirfield Village.

I guess it’s about time we get to the tournament favorite. That honor belongs to Justin Thomas for the second week in a row. Thomas, who lost to Morikawa in a three-hole playoff at the Workday, opened at +900 and is the only golfer listed with single-digit odds.

Thomas is just ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who took last week off after his win at The Rocket Mortgage as a +650 favorite. In a stronger field that includes plenty of players who just played this course last week, DeChambeau has been knocked down to +1000. Don’t be surprised if Bryson ends up as the betting favorite at most sportsbooks by the time we tee off on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy checks in next at +1200. Prior to taking the last two weeks off, Rory finished T11 at The Travelers, which was his best performance since play resumed. McIlroy slots in right ahead of Patrick Cantlay (+1600), who is coming off a T7 at the Workday.

Another player who won in his last start, Dustin Johnson, opened at +1800 along with Jon Rahm. Johnson was listed in the 40-1 range for the Charles Schwab and Heritage, so it’s clear that oddsmakers believe in his return-to-form.

Considering the strength of this field you knew there would be some eye-popping numbers in the mid-tier.

Justin Rose (+5500) was very popular in last week’s event due to his strong course history but he burned his backers by missing the cut at 10-over par at the Workday Charity Open. Those two rounds were enough for bookmakers to more than double his odds for The Memorial.

Another popular pick last week, Marc Leishman, has also seen his odds balloon. The Aussie looked to have a chance to contend through the first 25 holes or so at the Workday but he fell apart and didn’t make the weekend. Leishman can be found at 80-1.

Joining Leishman at +8000 is Sungjae Im. The South Korean grinder has come back down to earth over the past month and this is a very strong field, but it’s still a bit startling to see Im stumble all the way down the board.

Check out the full betting odds below:

2020 Memorial Odds

2020 Memorial Odds

Bryson DeChambeau+900

Justin Thomas+1000

Rory McIlroy+1200

Patrick Cantlay+1400

Dustin Johnson+1600

Jon Rahm+2000

Collin Morikawa+2000

Viktor Hovland+2200

Tiger Woods+2200

Webb Simpson+2200

Hideki Matsuyama+2500

Brooks Koepka+2500

Xander Schauffele+2500

Daniel Berger+3300

Rickie Fowler+4000

Gary Woodland+4000

Abraham Ancer+5000

Justin Rose+5000

Patrick Reed+5000

Matt Kuchar+6000

Jason Day+6000

Tony Finau+6000

Sergio Garcia+6600

Matthew Fitzpatrick+6600

Im-Sung Jae+6600

Joaquin Niemann+6600

Paul Casey+7000

Marc Leishman+7000

Billy Horschel+7000

Kevin Kisner+7000

Kevin Streelman+7000

Jordan Spieth+7000

Adam Hadwin+8000

Ian Poulter+8000

Shane Lowry+10000

Byeong-Hun An+10000

Harris English+10000

Corey Conners+10000

Rory Sabbatini+10000

Doc Redman+10000

Phil Mickelson+12500

Lucas Glover+12500

Cameron Champ+12500

Kevin Na+12500

Louis Oosthuizen+12500

Bubba Watson+12500

Danny Willett+12500

Scottie Scheffler+12500

Sepp Straka+12500

JT Poston+12500

Matthew Wolff+12500

Brian Harman+15000

Keegan Bradley+15000

Max Homa+15000

Joel Dahmen+15000

Brandt Snedeker+15000

Chez Reavie+15000

Brendan Steele+15000

Brendon Todd+15000

Harold Varner III+15000

Matt Wallace+15000

Zach Johnson+20000

Ryan Moore+20000

Jim Furyk+20000

Rafael Cabrera Bello+20000

Branden Grace+20000

Troy Merritt+20000

Jason Kokrak+20000

Lanto Griffin+20000

Emiliano Grillo+20000

Mackenzie Hughes+20000

Mark Hubbard+20000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout+20000

Talor Gooch+20000

Maverick McNealy+20000

Ryan Palmer+20000

Alexander Noren+20000

Bernd Wiesberger+20000

Nick Taylor+20000

Matthias Schwab+20000

Patrick Rodgers+20000

Erik Van Rooyen+20000

Graeme McDowell+25000

Charles Howell III+25000

Jason Dufner+25000

Dylan Frittelli+25000

Bud Cauley+25000

Hao Tong Li+25000

Si Woo Kim+25000

Tyler Duncan+25000

Andrew Landry+25000

Scott Piercy+25000

Henrik Norlander+25000

Brian Stuard+25000

Cameron Smith+25000

Carlos Ortiz+25000

Danny Lee+30000

Adam Long+30000

Tom Hoge+30000

Harry Higgs+30000

Wyndham Clark+30000

Cheng-Tsung Pan+30000

Charl Schwartzel+30000

Vaughn Taylor+30000

Matthew NeSmith+30000

Victor Perez+30000

Stewart Cink+35000

Sung Kang+35000

Jazz Janewattananond+35000

Sebastian Munoz+35000

Nate Lashley+40000

Keith Mitchell+40000

Steve Stricker+40000

Jimmy Walker+40000

Jason Scrivener+40000

Andrew D. Putnam+40000

Scott Harrington+50000

Tom Lehman+50000

K.J. Choi+50000

Ernie Els+50000

Bill Haas+50000

Jim Herman+50000

William McGirt+50000

David Lingmerth+50000

Bo Hoag+50000

Zac Blair+50000

Peter Kuest+50000

Carl Pettersson+50000

Vijay Singh+50000

Kevin Tway+50000

Xin-Jun Zhang+50000

Denny McCarthy+50000

Andy Ogletree+50000







