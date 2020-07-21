xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
2020 3M Open odds: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau the favorites at TPC Twin Cities

By Michael J. Leboff, The Action Network
Tribune Content Agency
Jul 21, 2020 11:10 AM

The PGA TOUR heads to the Land of 10,000 Lakes this week for the second edition of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. It is just the second tournament during the Return to Golf that has remained in its original spot on the calendar.

We’ve been spoiled by some of the star-studded fields over the past two months and we’re a week out from a WGC and two weeks out from the PGA Championship, so it’s no surprise that entry list for the 3M is missing some of the game’s heavyweights. The lack of star-power has given this week’s odds a very different look.

There’s nothing too unsettling about the top of the board, but things get really funky pretty quickly after the favorites.

Dustin Johnson has opened as the sole favorite at +1200 ($10 bet wins $120). It may be a little strange to see DJ as the sole favorite considering he just missed the cut with a 16-over performance at Memorial, but Johnson’s previous outing was a victory at The Travelers and he’s been in good form during the Return to Golf, so it’s not surprising to see bookmakers install him as the one to beat at TPC Twin Cities.
Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka are next up at +1400. Finau was the first-round leader and held a three-stroke lead on Saturday at Memorial, but he (along with everybody else) struggled over the weekend and finished in eighth.

Koepka was able to make the cut at Muirfield Village but never really got going and finished T62 at 12-over for the tournament.

Perhaps the most intriguing name on this part of the board is Tommy Fleetwood, who is making his Return to Golf debut at the 3M. Most golf fans expected Fleetwood to hang in England this week for the British Masters, but with a WGC and the PGA Championship looming, Fleetwood made the decision to get some reps in stateside. The Merseysider has opened at +1800 along with his countryman, Paul Casey.

And here’s where things begin to get really funky. Lucas Glover has been in terrific form since the TOUR resumed play, but it will take some getting used to see him with the sixth-highest odds (along with Bubba Watson) for PGA TOUR event. Glover and Watson are currently at +2500 and the only golfers listed between 20-1 and 30-1 at DraftKings.

Defending champion Matthew Wolff is next in line at +3300 and will be looking to follow up his dramatic walk-off-eagle from 2019. Harris English and Russell Henley are right behind Wolff at +3500 and are the only other golfers listed below 40-1.

The mid tier is littered with players who, in deeper fields, are usually tagged with triple-digit odds. Luke List, fresh off a surprising top 10 at Memorial, has seen his odds slashed dramatically, going from +25000 last week all the way down to +4000 this week.

Former University of Minnesota Golden Gopher Erik van Rooyen could be a popular play in this range at +5000 given his connection to the area and a T22 finish at Memorial. Sam Burns didn’t play at Jack’s Place last week, but the LSU product has strung together three top-30 finishes on the spin, so he’s also one to watch out for at +5000.

A few weeks ago, Doc Redman was attracting plenty of betting support on the heels of a couple of noteworthy performances at The RBC Heritage and Travelers, but betting is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately endeavor, so Redman may slip through the cracks a bit at the 3M Open. He’s listed at +5500 with Brian Harman and Ryan Moore.

Henrik Norlander is certainly worth keeping an eye on at +6600. Fresh off a T6 at Memorial, Norlander’s ball-striking numbers have been impressive over the past two events. Casual bettors may not be all that familiar with Norlander, but I’d expect him to be a trendy pick within the betting industry.

2020 3M Open Odds

Odds via PointsBet, where you can get $250 FREE instantly after signing up AND your bets automatically sync to the Action app. Learn more about BetSync here.

Dustin Johnson+1000

Brooks Koepka+1200

Tony Finau+1300

Tommy Fleetwood+1400

Paul Casey+2200

Russell Henley+2800

Harris English+2800

Matthew Wolff+2800

Bubba Watson+3000

Lucas Glover+3300

Luke List+4000

Brendon Todd+4000

Erik Van Rooyen+4000

Sam Burns+4000

Brian Harman+5000

Ryan Moore+5000

Henrik Norlander+5000

Patrick Rodgers+5000

Sepp Straka+5000

Doc Redman+5000

Charley Hoffman+6000

Jhonattan Vegas+6000

Si Woo Kim+6000

Max Homa+6000

Carlos Ortiz+6000

William Gordon+6000

Chris Kirk+6600

Scott Stallings+6600

Ryan Armour+7000

Rafael Cabrera Bello+7000

Alexander Noren+7000

Troy Merritt+7000

Dylan Frittelli+7000

Tom Lewis+7000

Wyndham Clark+8000

Kristoffer Ventura+8000

Charles Howell III+9000

Bernd Wiesberger+9000

Adam Long+9000

Sam Ryder+9000

Talor Gooch+9000

Richy Werenski+9000

Pat Perez+10000

Jason Dufner+10000

Michael Thompson+10000

Scott Piercy+10000

Kyle Stanley+10000

Ben Martin+10000

Jason Kokrak+10000

Matthias Schwab+10000

Emiliano Grillo+10000

Chesson Hadley+10000

Matthew NeSmith+10000

Keith Mitchell+10000

Chase Seiffert+10000

Adam Schenk+10000

Aaron Wise+10000

Vaughn Taylor+12500

Patton Kizzire+12500

Seung-yul Noh+12500

Cameron Tringale+12500

Brice Garnett+12500

Joseph Bramlett+12500

Hudson Swafford+12500

Peter Uihlein+12500

Tom Hoge+12500

Kyoung-Hoon Lee+12500

Wes Roach+12500

Brandon Hagy+12500

Charl Schwartzel+15000

Danny Lee+15000

Stewart Cink+15000

Chris Stroud+15000

Xin-Jun Zhang+15000

Russell Knox+15000

Cameron Davis+15000

Austin Cook+15000

Harry Higgs+15000

Denny McCarthy+15000

Luke Donald+20000

Scott Harrington+20000

Josh Teater+20000

Bronson Burgoon+20000

Scott Brown+20000

Andrew D. Putnam+20000

Beau Hossler+20000

Roger Sloan+20000

Seamus Power+20000

Brian Gay+25000

George McNeill+25000

Johnson Wagner+25000

Nick Watney+25000

Bill Haas+25000

Fabian Gomez+25000

Bo Hoag+25000

Peter Malnati+25000

Grayson Murray+25000

J. J. Spaun+25000

Sahith Theegala+25000

Cameron Percy+30000

Aaron Baddeley+30000

Tim Wilkinson+30000

Jamie Lovemark+30000

Kevin Tway+30000

Shawn Stefani+30000

Zack Sucher+30000

Ted Potter Jr+30000

Chris Baker+30000

Roberto Castro+30000

Rhein Gibson+30000

Robert Streb+30000

Robby Shelton+30000

Kramer Hickok+30000

David Hearn+35000

Arjun Atwal+35000

Jonathan Byrd+35000

Ryan Blaum+35000

Mark Anderson+35000

Tyler McCumber+35000

Hank Lebioda+35000

Doug Ghim+35000

Vincent Whaley+35000

Ricky Barnes+40000

Ryan Brehm+40000

Alex Cejka+40000

Chad Campbell+40000

D.J. Trahan+40000

Rob Oppenheim+40000

Tommy Gainey+40000

Dominic Bozzelli+40000

Sebastian Cappelen+40000

Chase Koepka+40000

Tim Herron+50000

John Senden+50000

Tom Lehman+50000

John Merrick+50000

Greg Chalmers+50000

K.J. Choi+50000

Matt Every+50000

Bo Van Pelt+50000

David Lingmerth+50000

Nelson Ledesma+50000

Michael Gligic+50000

Michael Kim+50000

Martin Trainer+50000

Michael Gellerman+50000

Ben Taylor+50000

Peter Kuest+50000

Angus Flanagan+50000

