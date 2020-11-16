Sports bettors starting to believe in Nets as 2021 NBA title favorites

Nets fans aren’t the only ones getting excited about the upcoming NBA season.
Las Vegas has piqued its interest, too. The bettors have come out, and they’re all-in on the Nets.
In the last seven days, nearly 35% of all bets have been placed on the Nets to win the 2021 NBA Championship, according to OddsChecker. In the last 24 hours, as James Harden-to-the-Nets trade rumors have surfaced, bets on the Nets have accounted for 57% of the total market share.
“If the Nets can orchestrate a Kevin Durant/James Harden reunion, they go from one of the favorites in the East to one of the best teams ever assembled on paper,” said OddsChecker spokesperson Pete Watt. “The news of Harden’s interest in Brooklyn has sent bettors to the window to back the Nets before it becomes official and sportsbooks drive down the price of a potential first title.”
The Nets are currently the fifth-favorite in Vegas to win it all with odds of +850, according to OddsChecker. The Lakers (+350), Clippers (+600), Warriors (+750) and Bucks (+800) are ahead, but Brooklyn’s standing could shift drastically if they finalize a deal with the Rockets for their superstar guard.
Harden is reportedly interested in joining the Nets, but there are conflicting reports as to whether the Nets and Rockets have engaged in trade discussions. Sports Illustrated has reported it is all but a done deal, while ESPN reports the two front offices have yet to discuss a deal, but Harden and Kevin Durant have spoken privately with one another about the possibility.
The Nets have officially completed a trade with the Detroit Pistons for Bruce Brown, giving up former first-round pick Dzanan Musa along with a 2021 second-round pick via the Toronto Raptors. They have a number of decisions to make this offseason, but also must re-sign Joe Harris, who will be highly coveted as the best shooter on the market.