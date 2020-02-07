Professional oddsmakers don’t believe that the Jets will be markedly better in 2020.
BetOnline and SportsBetting.ag both put Gang Green’s over-under win total for next season at 6.5.
Only three teams (Bengals, Dolphins and Washington) have a lower projected win total by BetOnline.
The Jets were 1-7 at the midpoint last season before finishing 7-9. Adam Gase’s team won a de facto preseason game against the Bills’ second- and third-stringers in Week 17.
Peering into the 2020 crystal ball right now should come with a disclaimer. The Jets will have $80-plus million in salary cap space to bolster the team in free agency. They’ll add to the roster in the draft.
First-year general manager Joe Douglas is expected to make plenty of changes. So, take the early projections with a grain of salt.
However, the Jets will face a much more daunting schedule on paper in 2020. Gang Green played the fifth-easiest schedule in 2019 (.473 opponents’ winning percentage). It’s expected to be much tougher in 2020 when they square off against the AFC and NFC West.
The Jets will play seven games against teams that made the 2019 playoffs, including both teams that played in Super Bowl LIV. The Jets managed just one win against a team that finished with a winning record in 2019. That win should come with an asterisks considering it was against Buffalo’s jay-vee squad in the regular-season finale.
The Patriots have the highest win total projection (10.5) in the AFC East by BetOnline and SportsBetting.ag. The Bills are next at 8.5. The rebuilding Dolphins bring up the rear at 5.5.
The Jets are predictably longshots to win Super Bowl LV at 66-1. Only four teams (Cardinals, Lions, Dolphins and Washington) are longer shots to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next season.
To nobody’s surprise, the Chiefs are favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions.