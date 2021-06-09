Yankees future odds: As Divisional, World Series odds lengthen, is now the time to buy low?

That all seems reasonable in a vacuum, but the Yankees aren’t 100% guaranteed to even make the playoffs at this point, with ZIPS putting their chances at 86%. PECOTA is even less optimistic, only giving them a 71% probability. Therefore, if the Yankees only making the playoffs four out of five times from this position through 60 games, the threshold to win each playoff series is likely closer to 55%, on average rather than 50% to justify their 7% World Series prediction.