UFC 261 odds, promos: Bet $20, win $150 if Kamaru Usman lands a punch, more

Nine months later, it’s time for the rematch!
Whether you think Kamaru Usman is a lock or Jorge Masvidal is being undervalued, there’s no denying that the following promos are by far the best way to cash in on UFC 261.
Check ‘em out:
UFC 261 Promos
- PointsBet: Bet $20, Win $150 if Usman lands a punch States: MI, IN, NJ, CO, IA
- BetMGM: Bet $1, Win $100 if Usman beats Masvidal States: MI, CO, IA, IN, NJ, TN, WV, VA, PA
- Parx: Bet $25, WIN $100 if Usman-Masvidal lasts 10+ seconds States: PA
- FanDuel: Bet $5, Win $150 on the Main Event moneyline States: MI, VA, TN, PA, CO, IA, IN, NJ, WV
- DraftKings: Bet the Main Event at 26-1 odds States: CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV
Check out the details below.
PointsBet Sportsbook
Offer: Bet $20, Win $150 in if Kamaru Usman lands a punch
- Bet now: Click here
- Available states: Michigan, Indiana, New Jersey, Colorado, Iowa
- Who’s it for? New users only
Way back in UFC 251, Kamaru Usman landed a total of 94 strikes on Jorge Masvidal. It’s safe to say that at least a few of those were punches and that there will be a few more landed this Saturday night in the rematch.
To snag an easy $150 on a Kamaru Usman punch:
Your account will be manually credited $150 in free bets if a punch is landed. You can bet $20+ on any UFC 261 fight as your first bet and win $150 if that fight has any landed punches.
This offer is an absolute no-brainer. The only thing you need to think about is how you will spend your winnings!
Sign up at PointsBet today and make an easy $150!
BetMGM Sportsbook
Offer: Bet $1 on Usman, Win $100 if he beats Masvidal
- Bet now: Click here
- Available states: MI, CO, IA, IN, NJ, TN, WV, VA, PA
- Who’s it for? New users only
The oddsmakers have made it so the public needs to wager $400 to win $100 on “The Nigerian Nightmare” to retain his belt. But you only need to bet a single dollar to cash out a Benjamin on this title fight!
This is what we like to call a no-brainer.
To bet:
If he wins, you’ll land $100, which will be manually credited to your account in the form of free bets.
Sign up at BetMGM and boost that bankroll on a Kamaru Usman win!
Parx Sportsbook
Offer: Bet $25, Win $100 if Usman-Masvidal lasts 10+ seconds
Considering their last bout against each other lasted all five rounds, it’s safe to file this promo under the ‘no-brainer’ category.
Follow these steps to win an easy $100 on UFC 261:
- Click this link
- Deposit at least $25
- Bet $25 on the Usman-Masvidal fight as your FIRST bet (odds of -300 or higher; -200, +100, +200, etc.)
If your initial bet on the fight wins, you’ll win that money, too!
Sign up at Parx today and win big on this headliner!
FanDuel Sportsbook
Offer: Bet $5, Win $150 on the Main Event moneyline
- Bet now: Click here
- Available states: MI, VA, TN, PA, CO, IA, IN, NJ, WV
- Who’s it for? New users only
Now that March Madness is out of the way, UFC has Saturday night all to itself. Viewers are excited to see the Usman-Masvidal rematch, but oddsmakers don’t think it will be all that close.
All you have to do bet Usman at 30-1 odds is:
- Click this link
- Register and follow the prompts after registration to download FanDuel’s app
- Deposit at least $5
- Bet on Usman’s moneyline as your FIRST bet
Technically, you can bet on Masvidal with your first bet and get him at 30-1 odds, but statistically you’re way better off going with the heavy favorite in Usman.
His -400 odds suggest he’ll win 80% of the time … in other words, you should walk away with $150 80% of the time!
Sign up at FanDuel today and bet the big fight!
DraftKings Sportsbook
Offer: Bet the Main Event at 26-1 odds
- Bet now: Click here
- Available states: CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV
- Who’s it for? New users only
26-1 odds for UFC 261 — get it? I would hope so.
DraftKings is letting you bet on either side of the main event at 26-1 odds if you just follow these steps:
- Click this link
- Deposit at least $5
- Add either Usman or Masvidal’s moneyline to your betslip and apply your 26-1 odds boost
With Usman’s odds north of -400, he’s easily the smarter choice to bet on for this promotion.
At -435, oddsmakers are expecting him to win about 81% of the time. Meanwhile, +2600 odds come with an implied probability of 3.7%, which mean you have more than a 75% edge over the market. Not bad!
Head on over to DraftKings today and win big on the UFC!
