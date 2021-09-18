Patriots vs. Jets promo: Get a free Jets jersey and a risk-free bet up to $5,000

The New York Jets play the New England Patriots in Week 2, and oddsmakers are favoring the Pats by about six points on the on the road.
Now that the Jets are back in season, it’s the perfect time to cash in with a free Jets jersey and a risk-free bet up to $5,000 on this weekend’s home opener. Check out this Week 2 promo from Caesars:
Check out the details below.
Caesars Sportsbook
Offer: Make $100 worth of NFL bets in September, get a free NFL jersey! Plus, your first bet is risk-free up to $5,000.
Bet now: Click here
You probably recognize the name thanks to its longstanding reputation in the casino industry, and now Caesars has made its move into the sports betting world as well.
To take advantage of their ridiculous welcome offer to New Jersey bettors…
- Sign up and deposit up to $5,000 using code ACTIONRF
- Make your first wager on Jets vs. Patriots up to $5,000
- Continue to make at least $100 worth of NFL bets in September
Note: You can redeem the risk-free bet on any game this week. Jets-Patriots is being used as an example. Your NFL jersey will come in the form of a $150 gift card to NFLshop.com.
If your bet wins, it’s time to celebrate. And if it loses, no worries! You’ll be refunded the full amount in the form of free bets.
Don’t snooze on this amazing opportunity. Head over to Caesars to win big on the Jets game Sunday!
Tribune Publishing and its partners may earn a commission if you sign up to a wagering platform through one of our links.
Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.