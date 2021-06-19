Revealed: The NFL’s top-10 pressure players

As if being the second-youngest quarterback ever to win the Super Bowl wasn’t enough, Patrick Mahomes also managed the feat with the Kansas City Chiefs – a team that struggled to even make a championship game appearance in 50 years before he came along. Talk about pressure!While he’s spent only four seasons in the NFL, Mahomes has quickly established himself as an icon of the game – and with a career passer rating of 112.6 in late, close games, he’s well on his way to cementing his status as one of the greats.