Lakers NBA Championship odds rise to highest number of the season

At 36-28, the Lakers are tied with two other teams for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, which puts them on the brink of the play-in tournament between the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds in the conference. Los Angeles, which is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, will now be without Dennis Schroeder for the next 10-14 days due to COVID-19 protocols.