Jets vs. Falcons odds, promo: Bet $20, win $205 if either team scores a point

By Jimmy Lynn, The Action Network
Tribune Content Agency
Oct 07, 2021 4:14 PM

The NFL’s International Series kicks off with a Week 5 matchup between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons in London.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, so don’t wait until it’s too late to take advantage of this incredible promo from PointsBet:

Bet $20 on Jets-Falcons, Win $205 if your team scores a point!

Check out the details below:

PointsBet Sportsbook

Offer: Bet $20 on Jets vs. Falcons, Win $205 if your team scores a point

  • Bet now: Click here
  • Available states: MI, IN, NJ, IA, WV, CO, IL
  • Who’s it for? New users only

The over/under for this game is set at over 46 points.

You’d be wise to bet on either team putting at least a single point on the scoreboard given that projected point total — especially because it pays you $205 with PointsBet!

To take advantage of the offer:

  • Click this link
  • Deposit at least $20
  • Bet $20+ on Jets vs. Falcons as your FIRST bet

Note: You can place any first-time wager of $20+ and be rewarded with $205 in additional free bets if that team scores a point. This game is being used as an example.

Well, what are you waiting for? Head on over to PointsBet before kickoff in London to boost your bankroll!

BET $20, WIN $205 ON A POINT!

Tribune Publishing and its partners may earn a commission if you sign up to a wagering platform through one of our links.

Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.

