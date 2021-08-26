xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley odds, promo: bet $5, win $150 if Jake Paul wins

By Eric Kaulback, The Action Network
Tribune Content Agency
Aug 26, 2021 5:04 PM

Say what you want about YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, but he sure knows how to put on a show.

He’s also not half bad in the ring. Paul is currently -200 to defeat Tyron Woodley, but you can get him at +3000 at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Advertisement

Bet $5, Win $150 if Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley!

Here are the details:

Advertisement
Advertisement

FanDuel Sportsbook

Offer: Bet $5, Win $150 if Jake Paul Wins

  • Bet now: Click here
  • Available states: CO, MI, NJ, TN, WV, IA, PA
  • Who’s it for? New users only

Why bet Jake Paul at -200 when you can bet them at +3000?

Follow the steps below for a no-brainer odds boost for the fight:

  • Click this link
  • Register and make a deposit
  • Bet $5 on the Jake Paul moneyline as your FIRST bet

Note: You will be betting on the regular moneyline market. There is no special market for this promo. You can also bet Woodley at the same 30-1 odds following the same steps.

If Jake Paul wins, you become $150 richer!

Head over to FanDuel today and boost your bankroll!

GET 30-1 ODDS ON JAKE PAUL!

Tribune Publishing and its partners may earn a commission if you sign up to a wagering platform through one of our links.

Latest Gambling

Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Gambling

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement