Colts vs. 49ers odds, promo: Bet $20, win $205 if either team scores a point

By Danny Donahue, The Action Network
Tribune Content Agency
Oct 22, 2021 11:43 AM

Ready to make the easiest money of your life?

Check out these sportsbook promos for Sunday Night Football:

Colts-49ers Promos

Check out all the details below.

PointsBet Sportsbook

Offer: Bet $20 on the Colts or 49ers, Win $205 if they score a point!

Bet now: Click here

  • Who’s it for? New users in NJ, MI, CO, IN, IA, IL, WV

Both the Colts and the 49ers are averaging over 23 points per game through Week 6.

As long as the team you bet on scores a single point, you’ll win $205 with PointsBet! Talk about a no-brainer.

To take advantage:

Click here

  • Deposit at least $20
  • Bet $20 on Colts vs. 49ers as your FIRST bet

Note: You can place any first-time wager of $20+ and be rewarded with $205 in additional free bets if that team scores a point. This game is being used as an example.

What are you waiting for? Head on over to PointsBet and get those funds up before kickoff at Levi’s Stadium!

Bet $20, Win $205 on a point!

Tribune Publishing and its partners may earn a commission if you sign up to a wagering platform through one of our links.

Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.

