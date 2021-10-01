Buccaneers vs. Patriots odds, promos: Win $205 if Tom Brady throws for 68+ yards, and more

Brady and Belichick at Gillette Stadium … on different sidelines.
As if you needed more reason to get excited for this game, here’s several hundred dollars’ worth:
Bucs-Pats Promos
Check out all the details below.
PointsBet Sportsbook
Offer: Bet $20 on Buccaneers-Patriots, Win $205 if Tom Brady throws for 68+ yards!
- Who’s it for? New users in CO, IA, IN, IL, MI, NJ, WV
This weekend will be the first time Brady returns to New England to play his former team since joining the Bucs at the beginning of the 2020 season. He’ll be looking to do some damage against the Patriots and his old coach, Bill Belichick.
Since Brady needs less than 70 yards to pass Drew Brees as the all-time passing yards leader, this promo from PointsBet is a true no-brainer!
To take advantage:
- Deposit at least $20
- Bet $20 on the Buccaneers vs. Patriots game as your FIRST bet (use the regular NFL market)
As long as TB12 breaks the passing yards record on Sunday, your original bet doesn’t even need to hit for you to earn $205!
Don’t sleep on this amazing welcome offer. Head on over to PointsBet before Brady makes his return to Foxborough!
BetMGM Sportsbook
Offer: Bet $10 on Sunday Night Football, Win $200 if the Buccaneers score a touchdown!
- Who’s it for? New users in AZ, IN, IA, MI, PA, NJ, CO, WV, WY, TN, VA, DC*
Tom Brady has accounted for 11 Buccaneers touchdowns through the first three games of the season, and he needs just 68 passing yards on Sunday to pass Drew Brees’ all-time NFL record.
TB12 will certainly be looking to do some damage against his former squad and coach in Foxborough, so betting on the Buccaneers to score at least one TD is a virtual lock!
To take advantage:
- Deposit at least $10
- Bet $10 on the Buccaneers vs. Patriots moneyline as your FIRST bet
Note: You can place any first-time moneyline wager of $10+ and be rewarded with $200 in additional free bets if that team scores a TD. This game is being used as an example.
Don’t snooze on this can’t-miss welcome offer. Head on over to BetMGM before kickoff on Sunday and boost that bankroll!
*DC users must be within 2 blocks of Nationals Park to access the promo.
