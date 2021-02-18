NBA Top Shot, a new form of digital collectibles, is taking the sports and investing worlds by storm. The platform has done an astounding $85 million in sales since launching in 2019. In October 2020 it opened up its beta to all fans and has since exploded with worldwide interest.
It certainly appeals to fans who like the potential of lottery payouts — draw a low-ranked serialized number “moment” in a pack, and you’ll be able to sell that on NBA Top Shot’s marketplace for a crazy profit overnight. In the last few months, we’ve seen major dollars spent on these moments, and below we’re tracking the biggest sales to date.
The 10 Biggest NBA Top Shot Sales to Date
T1: 2019-20 Zion Williamson “Holo MMXX” Block — $100,000
- Serial number: #1 of 50 (jersey number)
- Current owner: jerlevine
- Date sold: January 25, 2021
Seen in the featured image of this post, this Zion Williamson No. 1 “Holo MMXX” moment went for a smooth $100K to Jeremy Levine, a big name in the sports speculation world. Levine recently founded Underdog Sports, a new platform for daily and season-long fantasy. Prior to that he was the founder and CEO of Draft, a fantasy app.
The moment was sold by user “MatthewWoodsi,” and it was the first sale since being drawn from the Holo pack. It’s especially valuable since it’s a No. 1 serial number moment, which also happens to be Zion’s jersey number.
T1: 2019-20 LeBron James “From the Top” Block — $100,000
- Serial number: #1 of 59
- Current owner: spicy_seal2934
- Date sold: January 25, 2021
On the same day as the Zion sale, this LeBron “From the Top” moment went for $100K, which at the time was the max a moment could be sold for in the NBA Top Shot marketplace. As of February 2021, that has been expanded to $250,000, and it’s likely only a matter of time before we have a new top sale.
Like the Zion moment, this was the first sale of this LeBron collectible: User “j1mmy” drew it from a pack.
3: 2019-20 LeBron James “Holo MMXX” Dunk — $99,999
- Serial number: #12 of 32
- Current owner: flamboyant_mangosteens7204
- Date sold: February 4, 2021
Just a dollar shy of the $100K mark, this LeBron Holo collectible stands out as the most-expensive moment that isn’t a No. 1 serial number.
It was sold by “Pranked,” who has sold four of these top-10 moments. According to Cryptoslam, he’s sold over 9,000 moments since joining NBA Top Shot for a total of nearly $3 million.
4: 2019-20 LeBron James “From the Top” Block — $78,000
- Serial number: #23 of 59 (jersey number)
- Current owner: vegasfinds777
- Date sold: January 26, 2021
No. 1 serial number moments are always incredibly valuable, but right up there is a player’s jersey number — that’s why this LeBron moment is valued so high.
Again, this moment was also sold by “Pranked,” who drew it from a pack.
5: 2019-20 LeBron James “From the Top” Dunk — $71,455
- Serial number: #1 of 59
- Current owner: andy8052
- Date sold: January 23, 2021
LeBron’s “From the Top” No. 1 serial number block moment went for $100K on January 25, but two days earlier the No. 1 dunk moment also sold for a huge price on the market.
This moment was sold by “BasketballMikey,” who drew it from a pack.
6: 2020-21 Anthony Davis “Deck the Hoops” Dunk — $55,000
- Serial number: #1 of 85
- Current owner: spicy_seal2934
- Date sold: February 2, 2021
And here we finally have our first moment that isn’t of Zion or LeBron. This No. 1 serial number moment of Anthony Davis from the “Deck the Hoops” special Christmas drop went for $55K.
It was sold by user “Voquila,” who drew it from the pack.
7: 2019-20 LeBron James “From the Top” Dunk — $50,000
- Serial number: #5 of 59
- Current owner: LBJ
- Date sold: January 25, 2021
You’ve noticed a trend by now: The LeBron “From the Top” moments are clearly the most valuable according to the market. There’s nothing special about this No. 5 moment — well, of course, other than the fact that it’s one of just 59 available.
This was another “Pranked” sell, and he drew it from the pack.
8: 2019-20 LeBron James “Cosmic” Dunk — $49,000
- Serial number: #7 of 49
- Current owner: Pranked
- Date sold: January 23, 2021
The highest-selling card so far from the “Cosmic” series minted in June 2020, this LeBron No. 7 serial number moment went for nearly $50K.
This time “Pranked” got in on the buying action, grabbing the moment from user “Ven,” who drew it from the pack.
9: 2019-20 LeBron James “From the Top” Dunk — $48,500
- Serial number: #47 of 59
- Current owner: urban_king_penguin9887
- Date sold: January 25, 2021
10: 2019-20 LeBron James “From the Top” Dunk — $47,500
- Serial number: #23 of 59 (jersey number)
- Current owner: jsettleman23
- Date sold: January 20, 2021
And we cap off the current top-10 biggest sales list with two more sales of LeBron “From the Top” moments. Both were drawn from packs and sold for nearly $50K. The jersey number moment seems to be quite a deal looking back and will likely go for much more in the future.
Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.