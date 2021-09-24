Bears vs. Browns odds, promo: Bet $20, win $205 if Fields completes a pass

The time has finally come, Chicagoans: Justin Fields is the Bears’ starting quarterback for Week 3′s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
No matter how Fields looks in his debut as an NFL starter, you can cash in while watching the Bears game on Sunday thanks to this generous promo from PointsBet:
Check out the details below:
PointsBet Sportsbook
Offer: Bet $20 on Bears-Browns, Win $205 if Justin Fields completes a pass!
Bet now: Click here
- Who’s it for? New users in CO, IA, IN, IL, MI, NJ, WV
Justin Fields has only played 47 snaps in Chicago’s first two games while backing up Andy Dalton, but he’s already shown flashes of his sky-high potential. He’s completed eight of 15 pass attempts and rushed for a touchdown in Week 1 against the Rams. He would’ve thrown his first touchdown in Week 2 against Cincinnati if not for a drop in the end zone by Allen Robinson.
He only needs to complete a single pass in his first career start on Sunday for you to earn $205 with PointsBet — sounds like a lock to me!
To take advantage:
- Register
- IMPORTANT: Illinois bettors must first validate their accounts in person at one of PointsBet’s locations:
1250 S. River Road, Prospect Heights
3501 S. Laremie, Stickney/Cicero
13148 Rivercrest Drive, Crestwood
- Deposit at least $20
- Bet $20+ on the Bears moneyline as your FIRST bet
Note: You can bet on any NFL team this weekend and win $205 if that team completes a pass. This game and Justin Fields are being used as examples.
As long as Fields completes a single pass, your original bet doesn’t even need to hit for you to earn $205!
Don’t sleep on this amazing welcome offer. Head on over to PointsBet and cash in before kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium!
Tribune Publishing and its partners may earn a commission if you sign up to a wagering platform through one of our links.
Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.