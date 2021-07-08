2022 Super Bowl bets, early odds shifts: Buccaneers, Rams among biggest movers

Since Super Bowl LVI odds were released in February, odds have shifted for the majority of teams.
Though there are some potential moves that could substantially alter lines across the league — think, Aaron Rodgers getting traded — most rosters are close to being finalized.
So, let’s take a look at how futures odds for the 2022 Super Bowl have shifted since earlier this year.
Before and After Super Bowl LVI Odds
Odds as of July 7, according to BetMGM
Among the most notable Super Bowl line movements since February involve the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Rams traded long-time starter Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford over the offseason and have also re-signed some important players on the defensive side of the ball. Their odds have moved from +2000 to +1200 since February.
The Buccaneers’ line improved with confirmation in March that Tom Brady would extend his contract. That move also freed up cap space for the team in free agency. Tampa had opened at +1200 odds and are now the second-best favorites at +650 — behind the Kansas City Chiefs — to win the Super Bowl next season.
Tampa also possesses the highest ticket percentage and highest money percentage at BetMGM. The Chiefs and Denver Broncos are second and third, respectively, by those same metrics.
Kansas City’s line has dropped from +600 to +450 since earlier this year.
Since odds were released in February, three large bets have been made with BetMGM.
In June, one bettor at the BetMGM sportsbook at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas put $10,000 to win $300,000 on the Patriots to emerge victorious in Super Bowl LVI. That bet was made at +3000 and those odds remain the same as of July 7.
New England is currently mired in a mild quarterback battle, with first-round pick Mac Jones and incumbent Cam Newton battling it out for the starting position. Newton is coming off of a woefully average season in which he threw just eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions for a team that finished 7-9.
Another bettor in March put $5,000 on the Colts +2000 to win $100,000. That bettor could have netted $125,000 in July with a bet at Colts +2500 at BetMGM’s online sportsbook.
A second bettor in March dropped $4K on the Giants 100/1 in March. New York is currently 80/1 to win the Super Bowl.
