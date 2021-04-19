2021 PGA Championship betting pick: The 200-1 longshot to bet now to win at Kiawah Island

Paspalum grass is spongy and tends to grab the ball more than other surfaces, preventing significant run out on approach shots and chips. Back in 2012, Rory McIlroy was one of the few players in the field who had any significant experience with Paspalum, as he was a member at The Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida, and that seemed to give the Northern Irishman an advantage, as he went on to win the 2012 PGA Championship by 8 shots.