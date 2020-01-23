So many people think of sourdough as an all-American -- or at least North American -- phenomenon. Credit that to the fact that sourdough starters (wild yeast cultures regularly fed and nurtured to keep available for leavening bread) were mainstays not only of pioneering life but also among the miners who made sourdough the reliable daily bread in San Francisco during the 1849 California Gold Rush era; plus, other miners came to be known as "sourdoughs" during the Klondike Gold Rush in Canada during the late 1890s.