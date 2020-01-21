Make this baked Buffalo chicken wing recipe at home to save calories compared to the same number of deep-fried wings. Serve with carrot sticks, celery and ranch (or blue cheese) dressing.
Soy-Lime Baked Buffalo Wings
Serves 10
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours (including 1 hour marinating time)
1 cup lime juice
1/4 cup reduced-sodium tamari
6 tablespoons hot sauce, divided
3 pounds chicken wings, separated if necessary
3 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1. Combine lime juice, tamari and 3 tablespoons hot sauce in a large bowl. Add wings and stir to coat. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours, stirring occasionally.
2. Preheat oven to 450 F. Coat a large wire rack with cooking spray and set on a large rimmed baking sheet.
3. Remove the wings from the marinade and place on the prepared rack, meaty-side down. (Discard the marinade.)
4. Bake for 10 minutes. Turn the wings and continue baking until golden brown, about 10 minutes more. Leave the pan in the middle of the oven, turn the broiler to High and broil until deeply browned in spots, about 5 minutes.
5. Bring the remaining 3 tablespoons hot sauce to a boil in a small skillet. Whisk water and cornstarch in a small bowl; whisk into the boiling sauce and cook, whisking, for 1 minute.
6. Toss the hot wings with the sauce in a clean large bowl. Transfer to a serving platter.
Recipe nutrition: Per serving: 145 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 82 mg, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Fiber: 0 g, Total Sugars: 0 g, Added Sugars: 0 g, Protein: 13 g, Sodium: 272 mg, Potassium: 152 mg, Folate: 6 mcg, Calcium: 9 mg
Carbohydrate Servings: 0
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)
---
(c) 2020 EATING WELL INC. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.