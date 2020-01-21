Jalapenos might not be the first thing that comes to mind for cocktail-making, but nowadays they seem to be ever-present on cocktail menus. Their spicy bite brings a whole new element to your glass, adding warmth and heat to a sweet drink. Balance the heat with the juicy, tropical flavor of pineapple and you have a vodka-based cocktail that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
A sunny cocktail for your crowd
On its own, pineapple juice can taste overly sweet, but when it's diluted with vodka and combined with muddled jalapeno slices, it's perfectly balanced and all too easy to sip. This recipe serves eight to 10 people, but you've been warned: You may want to make a backup pitcher just in case.
Spicy Pineapple Vodka Punch
Serves 8 to 10
2 medium jalapenos
6 cups pineapple juice, chilled
2 cups vodka
Ice, for serving
1. Thinly slice 2 jalapenos and place in a pitcher.
2. Muddle with a muddler or wooden spoon to bruise and release the juices.
3. Stir in 6 cups chilled pineapple juice and 2 cups vodka.
4. Serve in ice-filled glasses.
(Sheela Prakash is senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)
---
(c) 2020, APARTMENT THERAPY. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.