A big batch of soup sets you up for the week

This recipe is so easy and makes you feel good from the inside out. I try to make a pot once a week so we always have some in the fridge, as it reheats really well. This recipe tastes great with water as its base; but if you want to bump up the flavor, you can add vegetable stock instead. Don't skimp on the chili flakes; it doesn't make the soup spicy on your tongue. Instead it's the kind of heat that warms up your throat. Enjoy your soup with warmed up pitas to round out your meal.