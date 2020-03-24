Seriously Simple: Spring pasta is easy to make with pantry staples

This chipotle tomato sauce adds an unexpected touch of smoky heat thanks to half of a chipotle chile. If you prefer a spicier sauce, go ahead and use a whole chile. Use canned chipotles packed in adobo sauce for the best flavor. You can also use a bit of the adobo sauce to add even more heat, but be careful; these chilies can be very hot. If you don't have access to chipotle or chipotle hot sauce, add a touch of crushed red pepper.