‘Magic in the dirt’: Small farms cultivate food, companionship despite pandemic

James and Joyce Skeet both worked in the corporate world and kept seeing the disconnects between health care and health. The Skeets kept saying, “We got to do something different.” In 2014, they co-founded Spirit Farm. Joyce Skeet now tells me she has learned “not to dominate the Earth, but to be one with the Earth.” James Skeet says he once watched someone cry as they realized they were eating a plate of food consisting only of things grown right on the farm. He explains that this everyday connection to the land and what it offers, the feeling of being tethered to one another, is “hózhó,” the Navajo word that describes living in a holistic way. When you live in it, he says, you walk in beauty.