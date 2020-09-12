Roast chicken and plums make the sweetest sheet-pan meal

With this festive Rosh Hashana dish, it’s nice to have an equally festive wine. My inclination with the plums is to pick a red wine. A juicy pinot noir would be ideal, as long as the richness is balanced by sufficient acidity. If you wanted something a little more structured, you could try a Pomerol or a good merlot. Plenty of other reds would work, whether a cru Beaujolais, nebbiolo with some age, cabernet franc from the Loire or a Rioja. If you prefer a white, I would opt for a chenin blanc from the Loire Valley or California, or maybe a white St.-Joseph from the Rhône. A rich Austrian riesling would also be good. If you are looking for kosher versions of these wines, try 67 Wine in New York or kosherwine.com. — ERIC ASIMOV