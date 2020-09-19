This is the path to perfect weeknight shrimp

This speedy, buttery, one-pan meal stars plump, spiced shrimp zipped up with grated fresh ginger, and sweetened with ripe Sungold tomatoes that burst in the skillet. You can use any aromatic spice mix you have on hand here, which makes it a highly convenient meal as well. Serve this over rice or with crusty bread for mopping up all those rich, jammy tomatoes.
Spiced ginger shrimp with burst tomatoes
Start to finish: 20 minutes
Servings: 2 to 3
About 1 1/2 teaspoons aromatic spice blend, such as garam masala, Baharat, five-spice, curry powder, or a mild chili powder blend (see Tip), plus more to taste
1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
2 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated
3 scallions, thinly sliced, greens and whites separated
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 pound extra-large shrimp, shelled and deveined
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3/4 cup small (or halved large) cherry tomatoes, preferably yellow Sungold tomatoes
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Fresh lime juice
1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, torn or roughly chopped
1. In a medium bowl, combine spice blend, ginger, garlic, scallion whites, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add shrimp and toss well. Heat a large skillet over high heat, then add the oil. Add the tomatoes and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook until the whole tomatoes burst and the halved ones start to wrinkle, about 2 minutes.
2. Add shrimp mixture and sauté for another 2 to 4 minutes, turning the shrimp, until they are pink all over.
3. Gently stir in butter and cook for another minute, until the shrimp are cooked through. Remove from heat and add a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Taste and add more salt and spices, if needed. Garnish with mint and scallion greens and serve immediately.
Tip: If your spice blend is heavy on the chiles, you might want to cut back by 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon; you can always add more to taste just before serving.
