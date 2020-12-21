For cocoa with panache, make hot chocolate bombs

4. To assemble a hot chocolate bomb, grab two of the chocolate shells. Put 1 tablespoon hot cocoa mix and 5 to 6 mini marshmallows in one shell. (Adjust the amount of hot cocoa mix and marshmallows you put inside your bomb depending on how rich you want your hot chocolate.) Press the rim of the empty shell onto the warm pan until the chocolate begins to melt. Gently press the melted rim against the rim of the filled shell to create a ball. To seal the ball, paint a little of the remaining melted chocolate around the seam with the paintbrush, your finger or the back of a spoon. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.