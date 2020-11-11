For home cooks, burnout Is a reality this holiday season

She suggests a ritual that engages multiple senses, such as warming essential oils or lighting candles. It can’t be meeting friends at a bar after work, but maybe it could be mixing a drink and garnishing it with nice long citrus peel, then taking it to the backyard to sip, away from the phone and news apps. For so many, even that small of an amount of time and personal space is a luxury, and it can function as a kind of reset button.