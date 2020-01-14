There’s a lot going on in this satisfying grain bowl, topped with crunchy vegetables, a creamy lemon-tahini dressing and plenty of fresh mint. Feel free to substitute any cooked grain for the quinoa: Brown rice or millet would work just as well as a base for the roasted Brussels sprouts with their blackened edges, and the soft, velvety eggplant. If you love tahini dressing, consider doubling it. Any left over will keep for a week in the fridge and can be used as a salad dressing or dip.