“A coffee shop is that place where they know what you like and if you don’t show up, they’re worried,” said Sarah Schulman, a New York-bred novelist raised above Romanoff, a venerable joint near Washington Square, educated in the ways of greasy spoons as a waitress at Leroy’s in Tribeca and so strong a believer in link between these humble establishments and the engines of urbanism that coffee shops feature in two of her novels.