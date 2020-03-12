Hate leftovers? Here are 10 tips to make yesterday’s meals more exciting today

9. And then make soup. Or stew. Or minestrone, caldo or curry. At the end of every week, every culture has a soup that gives one last bit of love to all the week’s leftovers. For many years (OK, maybe even still), I got stuck thinking that I have to make a huge pot of soup — probably because soup pots are so large — and then I end up having to throw away that extra soup because I’ve made too much and can’t eat it anymore. Using a smaller saucepan and forcing myself to use only whatever is left over is helping me make more reasonable batches. The key is adding the already cooked ingredients at the end so they are only reheating and not continuing to break down.