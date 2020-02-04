Like many Italian dishes, there's a traditional and an Italian-American version of giardiniera. The latter is referred to as "Chicago-style." Italian-style giardiniera includes cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots, celery and sometimes gherkins, and the vegetables are marinated in olive oil, red or white wine vinegar, herbs and spices. Chicago-style giardiniera is similar, but hot peppers are typically added to the mix and the marinade contains little or no vinegar. Instead, it's a simple mix of oil, herbs and spices. This recipe fits squarely in the middle of these two iterations: It's got lots of vinegary tang, plus the added heat of pepperoncini.