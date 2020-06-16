EatingWell: Healthy cake recipe sparks sweet Fourth of July celebration

This healthy yellow cake recipe is perfect for making a sheet cake for a birthday, holiday or any celebration and the easy cream cheese frosting recipe is ready in just five minutes. We made this yellow cake healthy — with less saturated fat and calories than traditional versions — by replacing some butter in the cake with oil, using reduced-fat cream cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt for the frosting instead of full-fat cream cheese and butter, and using fruit instead of colored frosting for decoration.