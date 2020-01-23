Bee pollen is often added to smoothies or used to top yogurt, oatmeal, cereals or salads. Although bee pollen is well-tolerated in most individuals, pregnant women are advised against consuming bee pollen due to concern that it may have uterine stimulant effects. Bee pollen can also cause serious reactions in patients who are allergic to pollen; particularly those who are allergic to chrysanthemum, dandelion, ragweed, mugwort and similar plants from the Asteraceae family of flowering plants. Reactions can include itching, swelling, shortness of breath, lightheadedness and anaphylaxis. As always, be sure to talk with your doctor before starting any new supplement.