Environmental Nutrition: Grab a grapefruit!

Well-known as the low-calorie, diet-friendly fruit, grapefruit should be rightfully known for its abundance of vitamins, nutrients and powerful health-promoting plant chemicals.
The folklore
Named for the way they grow in grape-like clusters, grapefruit are actually a cross between the pomelo (the largest citrus fruit, which is similar to but sweeter than grapefruit) and the orange, a cross breeding that occurred either deliberately or naturally over 300 years ago. This relative newcomer to the world of fruits got its start in Barbados before it took off in Florida in the early 19th century, where it has grown in popularity thanks to its unique, juicy splash of tart, tang and just a touch of sweet.
The facts
Grapefruit (Citrus paradisi) is part of the citrus family, along with the lemon, tangelo, and lime, among others. There are white-, pink- and red-flesh varieties, which is not reflected in the color of the skin, which may be yellow or pinkish-yellow. A good source of dietary fiber, a one-cup serving provides 53% DV (DV=Daily Value, based on 2,000 calories/day) of eye-protective vitamin A and a full 120% DV of antioxidant vitamin C, as well as the protective plant compounds naringenin, limonin, lycopene (in red and pink varieties), and beta-carotene.
The findings
While grapefruit was not proven to have a significant effect on body weight, a review of studies did find it linked to a significant decrease in blood pressure (Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, 2017). Another study found that grapefruit juice (rich in flavones) consumption by post-menopausal women improved arterial stiffness, which is related to high blood pressure or hypertension (The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 2015). Grapefruit ranked among the top 10 raw foods associated with better mental health in a study that compared intake of raw fruits and vegetables to processed (Frontiers in Psychology, 2018).
The finer points
Available all year, peak season for grapefruit is October through May. Grapefruit are picked when ripe, as they will not ripen once harvested. Select fruit that is firm, not soft, heavy for its size (which indicates a juicy grapefruit), and avoid bruising or brown spots, though blemishes probably won't affect flesh quality. Store at room temperature a week or so for a juicier grapefruit, then refrigerate to preserve longer. Cut in half and scoop sections with a spoon, or peel and eat sections, like an orange. Enliven green or fruit salads with grapefruit sections, or add juice to sparkling water and vinaigrettes instead of lemon or lime juice.
