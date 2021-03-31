Perfectly easy pork for Easter

Step 1: Trim and butterfly the pork tenderloin as follows: Use a sharp knife to remove all the silver skin from outside of the tenderloin. Then cut the tenderloin lengthwise down the middle making an incision about 1 inch deep. Use clean hands to open the cut like a book. Then make a lengthwise incision about ½ inch deep on either side of the first cut. Again, open the tenderloin like a book or unfolding a letter. Place a piece of plastic wrap over the meat and use a meat mallet to pound the tenderloin into a uniform 1/2-inch thickness.