Kary Osmond: DIY Thai peanut salad dressing is easy

It’s so easy to make your own Thai peanut salad dressing. In its simplest form, it’s just peanut butter, vinegar, sugar, water and soy sauce. For this version, I’ve added a little ginger and sesame oil to jazz it up; but it’s also not required.
What I love about this dressing is the flavor: nutty, tangy and sweet. The dressing can easily jazz up the simplest of salad greens and can also be used as a dip for salad rolls or veggie dumplings. Best of all, it holds up well in the fridge.
My favorite way to serve this dressing is on a bed of baby spinach with grated carrot and finely diced red peppers.
Thai Peanut Salad Dressing
Serves 6 to 8
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons natural peanut butter, smooth or crunchy
2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
2 teaspoons agave
1 teaspoon grated ginger
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1. In a small bowl, whisk together water, peanut butter, rice vinegar, agave, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil and salt until smooth.
2. Whisk in oil slowly until dressing is the consistency of heavy cream.
3. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Tasty tips
- Ginger stores well in the freezer, and grates easily from frozen.
- You can substitute unseasoned rice vinegar for the seasoned rice vinegar; just add a bit more agave or sugar for sweetness.
(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)
