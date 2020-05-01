Seriously Simple: Dijon chicken is a speedy dinner

This recipe is easy enough for a quick dinner. It uses only 3 tablespoons of sour cream, so it is not too rich. Adding sour cream and heating it can sometimes curdle, but if you add flour and don't boil the sauce, you will have a deliciously creamy result. I prefer using creme fraiche because it has a mild, sweet yet slightly nutty flavor and has less of a chance of curdling when heated; but either will work. Also, grainy Dijon mustard offers a sight textural contrast to the sour cream.