Here’s how to make yogurt at home. It’s easier than you think

A: My parents were by no means hippies, but they grew their own food. That was important to them. Once we had a cow, we had milk, and then yogurt became a staple. My mom said that I would gorge myself on it. My dad was half-Greek, and the only way that he made it was by draining it, although back then that wasn’t called “Greek” yogurt. When the cartons started coming out in the late 1960s and early 1970s, that yogurt didn’t taste like yogurt to me — it still tasted good, because it had so much sugar in it — but I was definitely spoiled. Then again, all fermenters are spoiled. That’s a little fermentation joke.