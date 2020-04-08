Quiche for an easy Easter brunch: Choose from 4 variations, 2 that go crustless

Sunday brunch ranks as one of my favorite meals. We forgo thoughts of calories and indulge in breakfast meats, fluffy pancakes, muffins, sauced eggs, smoked fish, fresh fruit and plenty of mimosas. No need to eat much the rest of the day. The perfect day includes a long walk afterward.
My mother started our tradition when her five children entered their teens. After church, she transformed into a short-order cook, simultaneously firing up waffles and made-to-order omelets. We idled at the table, enjoying her cooking and each other’s company.
This year, we’ll certainly do the long walk — it’s the key to sanity during the COVID-19 crisis. But an elaborate meal with family and friends will have to happen over video chat. Our plan is to brunch virtually after streaming the Easter church service to our family rooms.
While we chat, I’ll serve quiche, enhanced with flavorful ingredients that I have on hand. We’ll eat as a gathering of two, but celebrate as a family.
My adult children embrace the practicality of always having a stock of ingredients for pie crust (brownies, too, but that’s another story). They had lots of practice rolling dough when they lived at home. Start in the middle and roll out between sheets of floured waxed paper, turn the dough and roll again to ensure an evenly thick round 2 inches larger than the pie plate. Then, it’s simple enough to fill the prebaked crust with an egg mixture. No judgment from here if they chose the convenience of a premade crust. Or, they can skip it all together and serve crustless quiche.
Served warm, the golden, crispy crust and soft, rich egg filling please everyone. Quiche transports easily to neighbors in need and can be made in advance. Tuck a note with reheating directions in the package.
For flavoring the quiche, think of bold add-ins, such as roasted peppers, pitted olives, cooked potatoes, bacon bits, etc. When I’m roasting vegetables, I’ll tuck a few into a container to save for the Sunday quiche. Same for bits of ham or shreds of chicken.
If you decide to use a premade crust, select one with the most natural ingredients possible. Always follow package directions for thawing or resting at room temperature before using.
Know this: Most premade crusts are simply too skimpy to work with successfully. For a 9-inch quiche, I prefer at least 10 ounces of dough. Pillsbury Refrigerated Pie Crust and Simple Truth Organic packages of two crusts weigh 14 and 15 ounces respectively, meaning each crust is only about 7 ounces of dough. That means you’ll likely struggle rolling it to fit the pan and risk tears that allow filling to leak underneath.
My favorite is the 22-ounce two-pack of pie crust sold in the freezer case at Trader Joe’s. The crusts weigh in at 11 ounces each — no problem fitting them into a 9-inch pie pan. Be forewarned that you will need a rolling pin to repair cracks when the dough is thawed and unrolled. The flavor and texture will prove worth the effort.
Some Whole Foods sell Rustic Tart’s Ready-To-Roll Dough in the freezer case. The single disk of dough weighs 13 ounces — very generous to work with for a 9-inch pie plate or deep tart pan. The ingredient line reads like homemade.
Pillsbury’s frozen deep dish pie crust works, too, and you don’t need your own pie plate — perfect if cooking for neighbors. There’s no passing this off as homemade, but good-quality fillings will redeem your quiche.
Tips for quiche success
Always prebake the crust before adding the filling; this helps guard against a soggy bottom.
Use cooked — not raw — vegetables to prevent a watery filling; the exception includes tomatoes and herbs.
Use higher fat dairy when possible to ensure the creamiest filling.
Shred your own cheese so there are no fillers that prevent nice melting.
Don’t over bake — the center of most quiches should jiggle slightly when removed from the oven; a resting period will help finish the cooking.
Serve quiche warm; leftovers reheat best in an oven.
Roasted vegetable and soft cheese quiche
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 55 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
1 pie crust (9-inch), homemade, see recipe (or store-bought crust, thawed)
1 ½ cups assorted roasted vegetables in bite-size pieces (homemade or bottled roasted bell peppers)
½ cup halved assorted colors raw cherry tomatoes
½ cup (2 ounces) bite-size chunks of soft goat cheese or feta cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (such as basil or cilantro) or green onion tops
Freshly ground black pepper
4 large eggs
½ cup whole milk
½ cup half-and-half or heavy cream
½ teaspoon salt
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Roll the crust between two sheets of waxed paper to an 11-inch circle about ⅛ inch thick. Fit the circle into a deep 9-inch pie pan. Fold and crimp the edge with the tines of a fork. Line the crust with a piece of foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans. (This will help prevent shrinkage and puffing while the crust bakes.) Bake until the edges are golden, usually about 25 minutes. Remove foil and pie weights. Cool on a wire rack.
2. Put the roasted vegetables into the crust. Top with tomato halves, cheese, herbs and pepper to taste. Beat the eggs with milk, half-and-half and salt in a small bowl. Carefully pour over the vegetables.
3. Bake until the filling is puffed and golden, about 30 minutes. Cool on wire rack until warm. Serve warm, cut into wedges. Refrigerate covered for up to several days. Serve at room temperature or warm slightly in a 400-degree oven or a microwave.
Nutrition information per serving: 579 calories, 42 g fat, 21 g saturated fat, 229 mg cholesterol, 38 g carbohydrates, 6 g sugar, 13 g protein, 1,004 mg sodium, 1 g fiber
Smoked salmon and cream cheese tart
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 55 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
You can use drained canned red salmon here along with ½ teaspoon smoked paprika. Do not use lox.
1 pie crust (9-inch), homemade, see recipe (or store-bought crust, thawed)
1 cup large flakes of skinless smoked salmon, loosely packed (about 6 ounces)
2 ounces cream cheese, diced (one-quarter of an 8-ounce package)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives or green onion tops
Freshly ground black pepper
3 large eggs
½ cup half-and-half or heavy cream
Fresh herbs
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Roll the crust between two sheets of waxed paper to an 11-inch circle about ⅛ inch thick. Fit the circle into a deep 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Roll the rolling pin over the rim of the tart pan to trim off the excess dough. Line the crust with a piece of foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans. (This will help prevent shrinkage and puffing while the crust bakes.) Bake until the edges are golden, usually about 25 minutes. Remove foil and pie weights. Cool crust on a wire rack.
2. Set tart crust in the pan on a baking sheet. Arrange salmon, cream cheese and chives in the bottom of the shell. Sprinkle with pepper. Beat eggs with half-and-half in a small bowl. Carefully pour over the salmon mixture.
3. Bake until filling is puffed and golden, about 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Remove the sides of the tart pan. Serve warm.
Nutrition information per serving: 580 calories, 43 g fat, 21 g saturated fat, 208 mg cholesterol, 34 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 15 g protein, 672 mg sodium, 1 g fiber
Chorizo crustless quiche
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
1 small white onion, diced
½ of a 12-ounce package pork chorizo, removed from casing
2 thick slices bacon, peppered if possible, cut crosswise into ¼-inch wide strips
1 poblano pepper, seeded, diced
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Chihuahua or Monterey jack cheese
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro or green onion tops
4 large eggs
½ cup milk (skim is fine here)
½ cup half-and-half
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Generously butter a 9-inch glass or ceramic pie plate.
2. Cook onion, chorizo, bacon and poblano in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring often, until chorizo is cooked, about 10 minutes. Drain any excess fat. Cool. (Refrigerate covered up to 2 days; use at room temperature.)
3. Scrape cooled chorizo mixture into the prepared pie plate. Top with cheese and half of the cilantro. Whisk together eggs, milk and half-and-half in a small bowl.
4. Pour egg mixture over chorizo mixture. Bake in the center of the oven until puffed and golden, about 30 minutes — center will jiggle slightly. Cool on a wire rack until barely warm. Serve warm, sprinkled with remaining cilantro.
Nutrition information per serving: 298 calories, 23 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 179 mg cholesterol, 5 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugar, 17 g protein, 574 mg sodium, 0 g fiber
Ham and potato crustless quiche
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
Shred your own cheese so it melts nicely; preshredded cheeses often are packaged with preservatives that interfere with melting.
1 cup (6 ounces) diced roasted small potatoes (leave skins on if desired)
¼ cup sliced roasted onion
½ cup (about 3 ounces) diced smoked ham
1 cup (3 ounces) shredded Gruyere, Swiss or Jarlsberg cheese
1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill or green onions
Freshly ground black pepper
4 large eggs
½ cup each: milk, half-and-half
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Generously butter a 9-inch glass or ceramic pie plate.
2. Put roasted potatoes, onion, ham and cheese in prepared pie plate. Sprinkle with dill and pepper. Whisk together eggs, milk and half-and-half in a small bowl.
3. Pour egg mixture over potato mixture. Bake in the center of the oven until puffed and golden, about 30 minutes — center will jiggle slightly. Cool on wire rack until barely warm. Serve warm.
Nutrition information per serving: 188 calories, 11 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 156 mg cholesterol, 8 g carbohydrates, 3 g sugar, 13 g protein, 306 mg sodium, 1 g fiber
Butter dough for a 9-inch crust
Prep: 15 minutes
Chill: 1 hour or more
Makes: 1 crust, serves 6
This recipe makes a generous amount of dough, which means easy rolling and fitting into the pie pan. If you do not have a food processor, use a large bowl and a pastry blender or your fingers to work the butter and shortening into the flour mixture.
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon each: salt, sugar
1 ½ sticks (6 ounces) unsalted butter, cold, diced
¼ cup (2 ounces) trans-fat free vegetable shortening, very cold, nearly frozen
1 large egg
2 tablespoons cold water
1. Put flour, salt and sugar into bowl of food processor fitted with steel blade. Pulse to mix. Add butter and shortening. Pulse at 1-second intervals until mixture resembles coarsely ground cornmeal and no large pieces of butter remain visible.
2. Beat egg and cold water together in small bowl and pour over flour mixture. Pulse just until dough begins to form ball. Add dribbles of more cold water if needed.
3. Scatter some flour over a work surface and scrape dough out onto it. Use your hands to press dough into a circle. Sandwich between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and press into a 6-inch circle. Refrigerate dough until firm, or until ready to use, or at least 1 hour. Dough can be frozen for several weeks; thaw in refrigerator overnight.
Nutrition information per serving: 453 calories, 34 g fat, 17 g saturated fat, 92 mg cholesterol, 33 g carbohydrates, 1 g sugar, 6 g protein, 404 mg sodium, 1 g fiber