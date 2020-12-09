Need a holiday entree to share remotely? Few dishes beat beef short ribs for festivity and reheatability.

Beef back ribs, also known as prime rib bones, prove another excellent make-ahead beef entree. These large ribs are in good supply due to the popularity of boneless rib roasts and rib-eye steaks. They are also likely to be about half the price of short ribs. They taste every bit as good and beefy as those cuts, albeit richer. Since beef back ribs are super rich I plan on one rib per person, with a couple of extra for heartier eaters.