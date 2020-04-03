Dump, stir and plop: Drop biscuits are easy and comforting

As a child, drop biscuits often graced our dinner table, a quick, economical filler for a family of 12. Unlike today’s recipe, ours came from Betty Crocker’s iconic yellow Bisquick box. There’s a reason this convenience pancake and baking mix has been on grocery shelves since the 1930s. The key word is convenience. The mix contains partially hydrogenated oil, enriched bleached flour, leavening agent, dextrose and salt, to which milk is added for biscuits. Compared to make-it-yourself recipes, the money savings is negligible when it comes to cleaner ingredients and taste. And let’s face it, it’s not like we don’t have the time.