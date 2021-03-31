Watch this. Eat that: Inspired by ‘Nailed It’? We’ve got a cake that defies physics.

If you grew up on the South Side of Chicago, you may have celebrated special occasions with an Atomic Cake. At Calumet Bakery, founded in 1935 in the South Deering neighborhood, the iconic confection seems to defy the laws of physics. It starts with banana cake, topped with bananas in Bavarian cream; yellow cake, topped with strawberries in strawberry cream; and chocolate cake, topped with fudge; all finished with whipped cream icing. Calumet Bakery, 2510 E. 106th St., 773-721-3747, calumetbakery.com — Louisa Chu