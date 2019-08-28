Popeyes dropped the gauntlet with its fried chicken sandwich. Here’s how it ranks against 18 other fast food chicken sandwiches.

This was not even close. Shake Shack's offering had the crackliest crust, the juiciest meat and the best toppings. I especially loved the Martin's potato roll, which is certainly the softest bun around. Instead of a basic mayonnaise, this gets a buttermilk and herb mayonnaise, which lends a tangy freshness to each bite. Shake Shack also understands the importance of pickles, adding extra crunchy thick-cut versions. The catch? Shake Shack doesn't have nearly as many Chicagoland locations as the rest of these competing chains. $6.79 (Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune)