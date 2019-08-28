Popeyes dropped the gauntlet with its fried chicken sandwich. Here’s how it ranks against 18 other fast food chicken sandwiches.

Note: Tribune food writer Nick Kindelsperger ranked fast food chicken sandwiches in October 2019, marking the debut of Popeyes’ fried chicken sandwich that had diners lining up for a taste. Other fast food joints have upped the ante since then, including McDonald’s, which released three new versions of its fried chicken sandwich on Wednesday. We’ll have a new list of rankings next week, but until then, see how Popeyes, McDonald’s, Shake Shack and other establishments stack up.
Fast-food fried-chicken sandwiches are not created equal. In general, they can be divided into three categories: chicken patties, frozen fillets and hand-breaded chicken.
Chicken patties are essentially giant chicken McNuggets. Chicken meat is ground up with various ingredients, formed into the desired shape, battered, fried and frozen. They are then fried to order at the restaurants. The result can be moderately crispy, and they usually aren’t dry, but they have a strange, spongy texture I can’t endorse. Nearly all I tried landed near the bottom of my list.
The frozen fillets actually feature whole parts of the chicken, usually the breast, which has been battered, fried and frozen ahead of time. When fried to order at the restaurants, these actually taste like real chicken, and some sport a crisp crust. But after frying twice, the meat is often dry.
Finally, we have chicken that is hand-breaded and fried in-house. This is obviously more labor-intensive for the individual restaurants, but nearly always results in the juiciest, most flavorful chicken. Go figure.
One strange constant across all of the different fast-food establishments was the topping combination of mayonnaise and iceberg lettuce. Has there ever been a more boring duo? Is this what we really want to eat with fried chicken? And I'm not talking about a smear of mayo across the bun; some joints felt the need to drown the chicken in a river of cheap mayonnaise. Gross.
And can we discuss how most of the spicy fried chicken sandwiches should be labeled mild? I suppose if you’ve never tried a Buffalo chicken wing or dipped a tortilla chip in salsa, you might cry uncle, but most had zero impact.
Fortunately, there are a few chains doing the job right. For your amusement, here are all of them ranked from worst to best.
Price ranges are listed for the sandwiches following this key:
$2 and under = $
$2.01 to 4.99 = $$
$5 and up = $$$