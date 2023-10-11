America’s Test Kitchen: Our very favorite words: Loads of flavor, fast

Because it has a high ratio of exterior surface area to interior area, skirt steak takes exceptionally well to marinating. Marinades don’t penetrate deeply into the meat, but in the case of this relatively thin cut, they don’t need to.

In just 10 minutes, the bold, flavorful mixture of soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, gochujang, garlic and ginger imparted loads of flavor. The sugar in the gochujang not only balanced the saltiness of umami-rich soy sauce but also aided in browning, meaning that the thin steaks achieved a flavorful caramelization without risk of overcooking.

Advertisement

Flash-Marinated Skirt Steaks with Gochujang, Sesame and Scallion

Serves 4 to 6

Advertisement

2 pounds outside skirt steak, 3 to 4 inches wide and ½ to 1 inch thick, trimmed

5 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 1/2 tablespoons gochujang

1 1/2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

2 pounds skirt steak, 3/4- to 1-inch thick, trimmed and cut with grain into 3- to 4-inch-long steaks

Advertisement

1 scallion, sliced thin

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

1. Slice steak with grain into 3- to 4-inch-long steaks. Whisk soy sauce, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, the gochujang, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger together in a large bowl. Transfer 2 tablespoons marinade to the second bowl; set aside.

2. Place steaks in the first bowl with marinade and toss to coat. Let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. Remove steaks from bowl, pat dry with paper towels, and place on plate; discard marinade.

3. Set a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add half of the steaks and cook until browned on both sides, about 2 minutes per side.

4. Continue to cook, flipping steaks about every 30 seconds, until steaks are well browned and register 130 to 135 degrees, 2 to 4 minutes longer. Transfer steaks to the prepared rack, tent with aluminum foil, and let rest for at least 5 minutes. Wipe skillet clean and repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and steaks.

Advertisement

5. Slice steaks thin against grain and transfer to platter. Pour any accumulated juices from the cutting board and sheet over steaks. Drizzle with reserved marinade and sprinkle with scallion and sesame seeds. Serve.

(For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers. The family of brands — which includes Cook’s Illustrated and Cook’s Country — offers reliable recipes for cooks of all skill levels. See more online at www.americastestkitchen.com/TCA.)

©2023 America’s Test Kitchen. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.