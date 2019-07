With the growth of taco shops like Cocina Luchadoras, Cinco de Mayo Taqueria in Highlandtown and the new R&R Taqueria near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Baltimore seems to be entering a new era of taco deliciousness. The next time you hear a Californian complain about not being able to find any Mexican food in Baltimore, just show them this list of the city’s most popular taco spots.

(Denise Sanders)