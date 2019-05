A selection of Maryland blue crabs prior to steaming. The Maryland crabs are more blue than the Louisiana crabs.

Renee and Chad, the self proclaimed "crab couple" show off some of the blue crabs they have waiting to be steamed.

Renee Hoover and Chad Slivenski call themselves "the crab couple." They steam crabs, and they've been doing it for years. Now they're plying the craft at the Dock of the Bay restaurant on Millers Island.