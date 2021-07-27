Hampden’s Spro was a haven for Baltimore coffee snobs — without the snobbery. It closed Sunday after 10 years.

Spro’s closure marks the end of an era for local coffee aficionados including many who worked there over the years. Today, Sarah Walker owns Vent coffee roasters in Hampden’s Union Mill Collective, but says she worked at Spro in 2012 after moving back to the area from California, where she had been studying third wave coffee, a term that refers to the post-Folgers, post-Starbucks era of specialty brewing that emphasizes roasting styles and relationships with coffee farmers.