Craving a change of scenery? 818 Market in Catonsville offers comfort and gourmet groceries. | COMMENTARY

At dinner several months ago, my dining companion and I shared some appetizers, including a wonderfully tender duck breast with hot honey cherry compote. Duck, Milani says, is a “fan favorite” among his regulars dating back to his Rumor Mill days. At 818 Market, he removes the skin and cooks it sous vide with salt, pepper and cardamom. It goes on top of a puree of white beans seasoned with vanilla, and is garnished with brined cherries and spicy honey. That might sound complicated, but it comes together in a way that feels simply tasty.